Israeli in US smuggled components used for nukes to Russia

Alexey Brayman was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy as part of a Russian smuggling network.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 11:16
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that w (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that w
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A 35-year-old Israeli citizen living in the United States was one of seven suspects who were charged by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday with 16 counts of conspiracy to defraud the US, money laundering on behalf of the Russian government and smuggling ammunition and weapon components to Moscow.

Alexey Brayman, a resident of New Hampshire, was arrested on Tuesday along with an American and five Russian nationals, including one suspected Federal Security Service (FSB) officer.

According to Brayman's indictment, he is accused of illegally purchasing and smuggling "highly sensitive and heavily regulated electronic components, some of which can be used in the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons, quantum computing, and other military applications," as per a DOJ statement released earlier this week.

The Russian-backed smuggling, fraud ring in the US

The US department said that the defendants were involved with two Russian-based companies, Serniya Engineering and Sertal LLC, which operate a global network of shell companies and bank accounts under the direction of Russian intelligence services, in a scheme used to bypass economic sanctions imposed on Moscow. The two companies were also previously sanctioned by the US. 

Russian and US flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)Russian and US flags are pictured before talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)

As per the indictments, two Russian defendants who were employed by the sanctioned companies received requests to ship sensitive US technology to Russia. The requests were then forwarded to Boris Livshits, a former US resident and the owner of a variety of shell companies and associated bank accounts in the New York City area.

Livshits would then use his New York contacts to route shipments of the sensitive tech to Russia and layering the financial transactions made as part of the fraud scheme.

How is the Israeli defendant involved?

As part of the Israeli's reported role in the scheme, Brayman would fake shipping documents and invoices, allowing him to repackage and reship items around the world, where they would eventually find their way to Russian hands.

Brayman is also accused of helping Livshits set up and manage his many bank accounts and shell companies in the US.

Brayman, who was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday, was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy and could be facing up to 30 years in prison.



