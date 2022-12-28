The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Greece island rattled by strong earthquake, felt in Athens

Like with most earthquakes in Greece, no serious injuries or damage was reported.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 15:46
A view shows the burnt hills from summer wildfires next to the town of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, September 23, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)
A view shows the burnt hills from summer wildfires next to the town of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, September 23, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS)

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Evia in central Greece on Wednesday and was felt in Athens, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the fire brigade and local authorities.

The tremor, with a depth of about 10 kilometers, struck around 12:24 GMT in the wider area of Messapia.

"It was felt very strongly... and lasted long," Messapia Mayor George Psathas told Skai radio.

A second tremor followed

Another tremor with a magnitude of 3.6 followed, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS) The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS)

Seismologists told Greek media that the area had been hit by earthquakes about 20 years ago.

Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serious damage.



