Iran releases Greek tankers seized earlier this year after deal struck with Greece

"The final agreement was reached today in Tehran," the Greek shipping ministry said Wednesday.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 14:46

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2022 15:36
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS)
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS)

Iran has released two Greek-flagged tankers that it seized in the Gulf in May, the Greek shipping ministry said on Wednesday.

Iran detained the tankers in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker off the Greek coast, fuelling bilateral tensions amid a broader deterioration in relations between Iran and the West.

"The final agreement was reached today in Tehran," the ministry said in a statement, confirming an earlier Reuters report of a deal.

Ship tracking data showed the vessels, Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior, were underway from Iran.

The Prudent Warrior's destination was listed as the United Arab Emirates port of Khor Fakkan and the Delta Poseidon as the UAE port of Fujairah, according to the data.

Merchant shipping remains prey to hazards in the Gulf.

Merchant shipping remains prey to hazards in the Gulf.

Israeli-controlled tanker hit off Oman coast

A tanker was hit off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, sustaining minor damage to its hull, Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said on Wednesday.



