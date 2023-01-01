Is duty-free shopping worth your while?

Vacations are often marked with the memories of perfume samples from duty-free shops in airports. Once you've checked in and passed through the security check, you'll find yourself walking into a sensory overload provided by Duty-Free shops. From endless supplies of whiskey bottles to giant chocolate packages, you're sure to want to pull out your wallet.

But are the duty-free shops cheaper than they claim to be? Or, is it just a deceptive marketing myth?

What is Duty-Free shopping?

Products moving between countries require taxes to be paid. Every country is different, but thanks to the duty-free experience, taxation while traveling looks a little different.

Duty-Free shopping began when an Irish entrepreneur, Brendan O'Ryan, was passing through the small Shannon, Ireland airport. At the time, the space was mostly used by celebrities and their entourages on trips between Europe and the United States - virtually the only people who could afford to travel in this manner.

O'Ryan realized that wealthy travelers were an untapped source of wealth for the city of Shannon. He was able to persuade the Irish government to create a tax loophole that allowed him to sell local agricultural produce and Irish whiskey to passengers in transit between flights.

Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France near Paris (credit: REUTERS)

The twist? These items were to be sold without customs duties. O'Ryan argued that since those passengers would not be leaving the airport, there was no reason for them to have to pay local duties on products they don't consume locally.

This idea was a major success and quickly inspired global hub Amsterdam to open its trade-free zone in 1957. The idea eventually made its way to the USA in 1962.

Did you know that Israel helped pioneer duty-free shopping?

Much like Amsterdam, Israel also opened its first duty-free shop in 1957, offering a limited selection of perfumes and alcoholic beverages. However, there was a twist - purchases could only be made in dollars, with the hopes of foreign currencies feeding into the local economy of the young new State of Israel.

No matter how you spin it, duty-free shops are a major industry. In 2021, travelers spent a reported $35.87 billion in duty-free shops worldwide, according to Fortune Business Insights. This number is expected to double by 2029.

The products, the airports and the differences

The retail world is constantly evolving, especially in the 2020s. Today, shopping is characterized by online discounts, year-round sales, and increased competition for consumers' attention. With that, new questions arise: does duty-free shopping save you money these days? If so, where are the best deals to be found?

According to research conducted by The Points Guy, a well-known global travel benefits guide, prices were compared across several popular duty-free products at 12 major airports in the world. After this step, a search was conducted for the same products in physical stores and online stores. Prices of products offered for a limited time or seasonal sales were not included.

The tested products: