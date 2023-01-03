The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
The world's most powerful nations have been revealed - where is Israel?

Which is the most powerful country in the world - and did Israel crack the top 10?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 12:15

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 12:19
Compass on the tourist map. Focus on the compass needle. (Illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Compass on the tourist map. Focus on the compass needle. (Illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The most powerful countries in the world are those that are consistently in the headlines of news programs across the globe, keeping policymakers busy with a variety of issues, such as economy, foreign policy and security.

The ranking, published by US News and World Report, looked at how much influence each country has, as well as their political, economic and military power.

Here is the full list for the past year - and if you are asking yourself where Israel is, keep reading.

The world's most powerful country - the United States

As expected, the first place was taken by the United States, which the US News site called "the most dominant economic and military power in the world." The site noted that the cultural stamp of the US extends to the world according to its power and at the head of it is the popular culture which is expressed in music, cinema and television. However, the site pointed out that the US is in a time of "unrest" including racially motivated protests, especially after the George Floyd affair that stirred the country.

In second place is China. The most populous country in the world is also the second-largest economy in the world and is heavily controlled by the Communist Party. However, the site noted that the country suffers from internal struggles and increasing inequality, as well as allegations of human rights violations. Despite all these, China has a huge influence on the world.

Despite the war in Ukraine, Russia took third place. The way Russia is perceived around the world due to the invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions on the country's economy certainly affected it. However, US News states that it is still the largest country in the world in terms of area and is also one of the largest economies in the world, thanks to the production of oil and gas. The site also noted that Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and also takes part in the G20.

Now, when Israel looks out at the map, it has an alliance with two countries that face Iran directly across the Gulf (credit: FLICKR/MAGNUS HALSNES)Now, when Israel looks out at the map, it has an alliance with two countries that face Iran directly across the Gulf (credit: FLICKR/MAGNUS HALSNES)

In fourth place is Germany, the most populous country in the European Union. The site noted that Germany has one of the largest economies in the world and has taken a significant role in the international community since its reunification in 1990. The site also noted that Germany is one of the largest importers and exporters in the world and also has culturally significant figures.

In fifth place - Great Britain. According to the ranking, the UK is "a highly developed nation that exerts considerable economic, political, scientific and cultural influence." It was also noted that Britain is part of political and commercial alliances in the world, but there is much criticism of the decision to leave the European Union. It is also written that the capital London plays a major role in the global financial system and has a "long history of contributions to the arts and sciences."

In sixth place - South Korea. The US News website noted that the country has one of the largest economies in the world, which is based on high-tech and services. It was also noted that "South Korea has one of the largest gross national savings in the world" as well as particularly high numbers of foreign investments." Last year, the country was ranked eighth.

In seventh place - France. The country is "a wealthy, high-income nation with great global influence." According to the ranking, France is one of the oldest countries in the world and its contribution to science, politic, economy and culture is enormous. Also, France is also one of the most visited countries in the world and one of the largest arms exporters in the world.

In eighth place - Japan. The site noted that Japan is "one of the most artistic and technically advanced countries." It was also noted that it is the third-largest economy in the world. However, Japan dropped two places compared to last year, when it was ranked sixth.

In ninth place -  the United Arab Emirates. The rating states that the face of the country changed with the discovery of oil in the 20th century. "Today, the gross product per capita is comparable to the leading Western counties," according to the CIA's World Factbook. It was also written that the United Arab Emirates is a permanent member of the World Economic Forum and that Dubai has become a popular destination among tourists, despite the violation of human rights. The country moved up one place from last year.

In tenth place - Israel. "Despite its size, the country has played a significant role in global affairs," the website says. We also noted that Israel has a strong economy and it is of enormous importance to Jews all over the world. However, the rating noted that Israel has ongoing conflicts with the Palestinians and that it has been accused of violating human rights. It was also reported that Israel's main exports are diamonds, technological equipment and medicines. Israel moved up one place from last year when it was ranked 11th.



