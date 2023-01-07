Kevin McCarthy wins 15th ballot to become next House Speaker

Kevin McCarthy was elected as the next speaker of the US House of Representatives. After the 15th round of votes, the Republican leader was able to secure the support of 216 members, including a vast majority of those who opposed him in previous rounds. It was the longest vote process for the position since 1859.

The vote took place late into the fourth day of the process, after dramatic moments on the House floor.

The House about to adjourn

The House was about to adjourn until Monday at noon after McCarthy suffered a defeat in the 14th round, as the Republican leader appeared to secure enough GOP members who would vote “present,” which lowered the required threshold of 50% of the participating members from 218 to 215.

In the 14th round, McCarthy came up 1 vote short, as he received 216 votes out of 432 who participated in the vote.

At the beginning of the evening, McCarthy’s team voiced confidence in his chance to get elected on the 14th round, but although he was able to convince most of those who opposed his nomination, there were still four GOP members who voted for other candidates and two who voted “present.”

After McCarthy secured the required votes, while a vote to adjourn the House until Monday was underway, GOP members quickly changed their vote not to keep the House open and to move to the 15th round, in which the Republican leader was able to cross the 50% threshold required to hold the gavel.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to a member inside the House Chamber during a 7th round of voting for a new Speaker on the third day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US (credit: REUTERS)

The House was adjourned for much of the day Friday, as McCarthy and his allies held conversations with the 20 GOP members who opposed his nomination, and many of them signaled they would be open to change their vote after several concessions that reportedly included spending cuts and allowing a single member to call a vote to oust the Speaker – which would complicate McCarthy’s ability of effectively govern.

Hardliners said McCarthy's offer would make it easier to extract the steep spending cuts they seek.

"We got the things that I think are transformational," said Representative Ralph Norman, one of those who had opposed McCarthy for much of the week.

Reuters contributed to this report.