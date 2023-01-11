The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Russia's Wagner Group says Soledar 'liberated,' around 500 Ukrainians killed

The Wagner Group's report came shortly after Zelensky mocked Russian attempts to control Soledar.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 20:35
The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Wednesday said his forces had completely "liberated" the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, killing around 500 pro-Ukraine troops.

Minutes before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had mocked earlier Russian claims to control part of the town and said fighting continued.

Disputed territory

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday announced his forces had control over Soledar but said battles were still raging in the city center. On Wednesday, he made no mention of continuing clashes.

"I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army ... Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed," he said in a statement.

Wagner forces "killed about 500 people. The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers."



