The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

US Supreme Court to hear religious bias claim against Postal Service

After a "rural carrier associate" repeatedly did not show up for Sunday shifts assigned due to his evangelical Christian faith, he accused the US Postal Service of religious prejudice.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 14, 2023 00:59
LAW ENFORCEMENT stands guard at the US Supreme Court after an abortion rights rally, Washington, May 14. (photo credit: Leah Mills/Reuters)
LAW ENFORCEMENT stands guard at the US Supreme Court after an abortion rights rally, Washington, May 14.
(photo credit: Leah Mills/Reuters)

The US Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by an evangelical Christian former mail carrier in Pennsylvania who accused the US Postal Service of religious bias after being reprimanded for refusing to deliver packages on Sundays.

The justices took up Gerald Groff's case after lower courts dismissed his claim that the Postal Service violated federal anti-discrimination law by refusing to exempt him from working on Sundays, when he observes the Sabbath, finding that his demands placed too much hardship on his co-workers and employer.

The case gives the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, another opportunity to back a plaintiff who has made a claim of anti-religion discrimination. The case is expected to be argued in the coming months and decided by the end of June.

Groff's job as a "rural carrier associate" in Holtwood, Pennsylvania required him to fill in as needed for absent career carriers. But Groff repeatedly did not show up for Sunday shifts assigned as part of the Postal Service's contract to deliver Amazon.com packages. Postal officials sought to accommodate Groff by attempting to facilitate Sunday shift swaps, but the effort was not always successful.

His absences caused resentment among others carriers who had to cover his shifts and ultimately led one to leave the Holtwood station and another to quit the Postal Service altogether, according to court papers. Groff received several disciplinary letters for his attendance and resigned in 2019.

AN EVANGELICAL supporter prays at an event with then-US president Donald Trump in Miami, in 2020. Evangelical Christians have supported Israel as a means to accelerate Armageddon, says the writer. (credit: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/ REUTERS) AN EVANGELICAL supporter prays at an event with then-US president Donald Trump in Miami, in 2020. Evangelical Christians have supported Israel as a means to accelerate Armageddon, says the writer. (credit: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/ REUTERS)

The case tests the allowances companies must make for employees for religious reasons to comply with a federal anti-discrimination law called Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The law prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

Under the law, employers must reasonably accommodate a worker's religious observance or practices unless that would cause the business "undue hardship" - which the Supreme Court in a 1977 case called Trans World Airlines v. Hardison determined to be anything that imposes more than a minor, or "de minimis," cost.

In similar cases over the past three years that the court has turned away, conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch have cast doubt on the 1977 ruling.

Religion in the US Court system

The Supreme Court has taken an expansive view of religious liberties in a number of important cases in recent years. For instance, the US Supreme Court last year further reduced the separation of church and state in a ruling endorsing more public funding of religious entities in a case involving two Christian families who challenged a Maine tuition assistance program that excluded private religious schools.

Groff sued the Postal Service in 2019. The Philadelphia-based 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals last year threw out the case, finding that exempting Groff caused "undue hardship" because it strained co-workers and disrupted workflow.

Groff's lawyers asked the Supreme Court to take up the case and revisit the 1977 ruling, under which courts "virtually always side with employers whenever an accommodation would impose any burden."

First Liberty Institute, a conservative religious rights legal organization, is part of Groff's legal team in the case.



Tags United States Evangelical Mail usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by