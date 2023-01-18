Pentagon sends weapons stored in Israel to Ukraine - NYT report

The US is set to transfer ammunition that it stores in Israel for use in the Middle East to Ukraine, providing them with much-needed supplies in their war against Russia, the New York Times reported early Wednesday morning.

According to the Times report, the Pentagon is preparing to tap into its large but relatively discreet stockpile of ammunition and weapons that it stores in Israel, as the war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark.

Israel initially expressed concerns over the transfer of weapons, the Times stated, worried that it would damage the country's relationship with Russia. However, around half of the 300,000 rounds destined for Ukraine have already been shipped to Europe and will be delivered via Poland, Israeli and US officials confirmed to the Times.

Israel itself has not supplied military aid to Ukraine, due to concerns that providing such weaponry would result in it falling into the wrong hands, or again, damaging the relationship with Moscow.

However, Israel has sent large shipments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine throughout the last year, and helped establish a field hospital in the country back in March 2022.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives at the Pentagon as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes him earlier this month. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

According to the Times, the possibility of moving US weapons from Israel to Ukraine first arose in the early months of the war, but a deal to do so was not reached until recently, in an encrypted phone conversation between then-defense minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III.

Gantz then brought the issue to the cabinet, and after a meeting in which various opinions were heard, then-prime minister Yair Lapid approved the request.

However, an IDF spokesperson told the Times that the transfer of US weapons from Israel to Ukraine does not signify a shift in Israeli policy when it comes to providing Ukraine with military aid.

"Based on a US request, certain equipment was transferred to the US [Department of Defense] from its stockpiles," the spokesperson said.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged Israel to supply more than just humanitarian aid, with Ukrainian ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk telling the Jerusalem Post earlier this month that "unfortunately, we cannot win the war with bandages and antibiotics. We are in need of defensive equipment including but not limited to anti-missies and anti-drone systems."

The ambassador urged Israel's new government to send defensive weapons to protect its civilians, telling the Post that “Israel has to be on the right side of history."

Ukraine brought the issue up repeatedly with the last government, Korniychuk said. His country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the matter in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just after the government was sworn in late last month but did not receive any commission on the matter.

Israel “knows exactly what we need,” Korniychuk said.

Israeli use of US weapons

The US has been stockpiling weapons in Israel since the Yom Kippur war in 1973, the Times reported, adding that there have been instances in which the US has allowed Israel to withdraw munitions from their supplies, including during the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.