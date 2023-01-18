The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Pentagon sends weapons stored in Israel to Ukraine - NYT report

The stockpile of weapons is held in Israel for US use across the Middle East, and Israel itself has withdrawn ammunition from it in the past.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 07:26

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2023 07:49
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 17, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 17, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)

The US is set to transfer ammunition that it stores in Israel for use in the Middle East to Ukraine, providing them with much-needed supplies in their war against Russia, the New York Times reported early Wednesday morning.

According to the Times report, the Pentagon is preparing to tap into its large but relatively discreet stockpile of ammunition and weapons that it stores in Israel, as the war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark. 

Israel initially expressed concerns over the transfer of weapons, the Times stated, worried that it would damage the country's relationship with Russia. However, around half of the 300,000 rounds destined for Ukraine have already been shipped to Europe and will be delivered via Poland, Israeli and US officials confirmed to the Times.

Israel itself has not supplied military aid to Ukraine, due to concerns that providing such weaponry would result in it falling into the wrong hands, or again, damaging the relationship with Moscow.

However, Israel has sent large shipments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine throughout the last year, and helped establish a field hospital in the country back in March 2022.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives at the Pentagon as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes him earlier this month. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives at the Pentagon as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes him earlier this month. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

According to the Times, the possibility of moving US weapons from Israel to Ukraine first arose in the early months of the war, but a deal to do so was not reached until recently, in an encrypted phone conversation between then-defense minister Benny Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III.

Gantz then brought the issue to the cabinet, and after a meeting in which various opinions were heard, then-prime minister Yair Lapid approved the request.

However, an IDF spokesperson told the Times that the transfer of US weapons from Israel to Ukraine does not signify a shift in Israeli policy when it comes to providing Ukraine with military aid.

"Based on a US request, certain equipment was transferred to the US [Department of Defense] from its stockpiles," the spokesperson said.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged Israel to supply more than just humanitarian aid, with Ukrainian ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk telling the Jerusalem Post earlier this month that "unfortunately, we cannot win the war with bandages and antibiotics. We are in need of defensive equipment including but not limited to anti-missies and anti-drone systems."

The ambassador urged Israel's new government to send defensive weapons to protect its civilians, telling the Post that “Israel has to be on the right side of history."

Ukraine brought the issue up repeatedly with the last government, Korniychuk said. His country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the matter in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just after the government was sworn in late last month but did not receive any commission on the matter.

Israel “knows exactly what we need,” Korniychuk said. 

Israeli use of US weapons

The US has been stockpiling weapons in Israel since the Yom Kippur war in 1973, the Times reported, adding that there have been instances in which the US has allowed Israel to withdraw munitions from their supplies, including during the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags ukraine US Israel US military Pentagon Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by