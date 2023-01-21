The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Russia's Wagner to send Kyiv bodies of soldiers killed in Soledar - report

The mercenary group 'Wagner' plans to return bodies of those killed in battle and by the group.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 19:34
Evacuees from Soledar stay at a temporary accommodation centre in Shakhtarsk (photo credit: REUTERS)
Evacuees from Soledar stay at a temporary accommodation centre in Shakhtarsk
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The private Russian military group Wagner plans to send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting in the captured town of Soledar to territory held by Ukraine, a website linked to the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin reported on Saturday.

Wagner said on Jan. 11 it had captured Soledar, and Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said earlier this week they were in control of the salt-mining town, where intense fighting has taken place.

The RIA FAN website - part of Prigozhin's media holdings - quoted a Wagner commander as saying the mercenary company would send the bodies from Soledar to Ukrainian-held territory in four or five convoys totalling about 20 trucks.

Anticipating returned bodies

Saturday's report did not say how many bodies would be returned to Ukrainian authorities, but said Ukraine's forces had suffered heavy losses in Soledar.

It said Prigozhin had made clear that soldiers' bodies should be returned to Ukraine in a "dignified" way, but gave no further details about the planned operation.

Smoke rises from strikes on the frontline city of Soledar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, as seen from Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 5, 2023. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS) Smoke rises from strikes on the frontline city of Soledar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, as seen from Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 5, 2023. (credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)

Ukrainian authorities said during the fight for Soledar that Russian forces sustained heavy losses.

Prigozhin, who previously shunned the public spotlight and denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict. He has described Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.



