The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Wagner militant's asylum application in Norway under review - report

After involvement in the Wagner mercenary group's violent war efforts, one defector fled and began seeking asylum in Norway.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 05:02
Wagner private military group centre opens in St Petersburg (photo credit: REUTERS)
Wagner private military group centre opens in St Petersburg
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A new report from the human rights website Gulagu stated that Andrei Medvedev, a former senior commander in the Wagner mercenary group, fled to Norway and is now seeking asylum from the Scandinavian nation.

This comes following continued reports of the group’s violent actions in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes committed by the group and its leadership on the battlefield, under Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to this report, Medvedev fled Russian territory and was pursued by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Gulagu stated that Medvedev contacted local Scandinavian law enforcement authorities to begin the asylum application process.

His application is reportedly already under review.

Wagner defector plans to testify

“For the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a commander from the terrorist organization has escaped from Russia, and agreed to testify and expose the oligarch Prigozhin. He was involved in the murder of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians.”

Andrei Medvedev, former Wagner Group senior commander

It was also reported that Medvedev planned to testify against Prigozhin, stating that "For the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a commander from the terrorist organization has escaped from Russia, and agreed to testify and expose the oligarch Prigozhin. He was involved in the murder of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians."

Norwegian flags flutter at Karl Johans street in Oslo, Norway May 31, 2017. (credit: REUTERS)Norwegian flags flutter at Karl Johans street in Oslo, Norway May 31, 2017. (credit: REUTERS)

Reuters reported earlier this month that Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Putin and the head of the Wagner Group is planning to take over salt and gypsum mines near the city of Akhmat. The report also says the militant leader is doing so to help continue financing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin’s efforts with the Wagner group have been a crucial part of Russian offensive efforts in eastern Ukraine. This militant group has been accused by the US among other nations of exploiting natural resources in African countries such as Mali and Sudan in order to further finance war efforts. Russia has since denied those claims, calling them “anti-Russian outrage.”

The website also reported that the Ukrainian military managed to eliminate hundreds of pro-Russian militants associated with the Wagner group in a large-scale attack on New Year’s Eve in Mykivka, a suburb of the occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Though the Ukrainian army did not outwardly take responsibility for the attack, they did announce that 400 Russian soldiers were killed in an incident in Mykivka.

Russian authorities reported casualties in the attack, though did not clarify specific figures as presented in Ukrainian media. According to officials, at least 63 Russian troops were killed following a Ukrainian air strike in Donetsk in one of the single deadliest attacks against Russian forces in Ukraine since the start of the war.



Tags Russia norway asylum seekers Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by