WATCH: Ukraine military appeals for tanks with parody car commercials

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 20:53
Ukrainian soldiers fire a round on the frontline from a T80 tank that was captured from Russians during a battle in Trostyanets in March, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 4, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
Ukrainian soldiers fire a round on the frontline from a T80 tank that was captured from Russians during a battle in Trostyanets in March, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 4, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

To promote the donation of tanks to their war effort, The Ukrainian Defense Ministry published a series of parody car commercials featuring different tank models last week.

"Some Western countries are still nervous about supplying tanks to Ukraine. We've got this," said the first of the retro-faux commercials, instead presenting the tanks as cars to ease the "angst."

The Wednesday video introduced "The all-new Leopard 2A4 luxury executive sedan" -- Likely a reference to the Nissan Leopard -- intercutting scenes of the German-made Leopard 2 tank with its big cat namesake.

"Isn't it time you let her hunt? Release the leopards," said the Ukrainian video.

Ukrainian serviceman is seen atop of a tank at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)Ukrainian serviceman is seen atop of a tank at a position near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Ukraine has been asking other countries for tanks

Ukraine has been lobbying Germany and other countries that possess the main battle tank in their arsenal to allow for its donation. Countries such as Poland have expressed willingness to send the Leopard 2 to Ukraine. Germany has been reticent to send the tanks to Ukraine, waiting for signals from the US, and the donation of its own M1 Abrams tanks.

Recently, the US and other countries have supplied armored fighting vehicles such as the American-made Bradley to Ukraine, which provide protection for mechanized infantry and are used as mobile heavy weapons platforms. However they are not as heavy in armor and firepower as tanks.

Russia has warned Ukraine's international partners about supplying Kyiv with greater weaponry, leading some reticent to cross the threshold between AFV and tank.

"Western nations wax philosophical about what is and is not a 'tank,' said the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in a tweet accompanying a parody commercial advertising the Leclerc "supermini car" -- in reality a French main battle tank.

Last week the United Kingdom confirmed that it would be supplying Ukraine with a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks and associated ammunition.

"We had a Land Rover parody all ready to go and then [UK Defense Ministry]and [UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace] said they were sending us Challenger 2s," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday, sharing a modified video of the parody. "Thank you, UK!"



