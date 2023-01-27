Russia is building concentration camps, Polish PM claims

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, of building "camps" for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Morawiecki posted on Facebook, "On the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, let us remember that to the east Putin is building new camps."

Other allegations of Russian camps

Morawiecki, who has advocated for Ukraine since the start of the invasion, did not elaborate on his claim any further. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made similar past accusations against Russia.

In October, Zelensky described Olenivka as a “concentration camp” where Ukrainians prisoners are kept.

While not using the term "concentration camp," the United Nations have investigated and documented more than 400 detentions of Ukrainian nationals and enforced disappearances orchestrated by Russian forces.

Russia has not been invited to take part in commemorations marking the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops this year.