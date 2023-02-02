Israeli official arrives in Sudan to finalize normalization deal

A high-level Israeli official is reportedly in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to push to finalize the country’s acceptance of the Abraham Accords, over two years ago.

News of the trip was leaked to a number of media outlets, including the Jerusalem Post, and the flight path of an Israeli plane traveling to Sudan was observed.

The reported trip comes just after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region. The United States brokered the Abraham Accords and has been a critical player in maintaining them.

But Sudan never completed the process and has lagged behind the other three Abraham Accord countries — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco — in forging ties with Israel.

It has also not participated, as the other three countries have, in the Negev Forum, which was created under the Biden administration to deepen those regional ties.

The inclusion of Sudan in the accords has been highly symbolic because Khartoum has been viewed as the heart of the Arab boycott against Israel.

The Arab League met there after the 1967 Six-Day War and established what became known as the three “no’s” of Khartoum. This was “no” to negotiations with Israel, “no” to recognition of Israel and “no” to peace with Israel.

The country, which has been in a protracted period of civil unrest, initially delayed joining the accords pending an agreement with the Trump administration to remove it from the United States terror list.

But even after that removal, the final documentation for its inclusion in the Abraham Accords was never signed, even though it has been counted as accepting them.