The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

US warned Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort, official says

Turkey has opposed sweeping sanctions on Russia and is now facing pressure to cut economic ties.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 11:17
President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey meet in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey meet in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

 The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to enforce existing bans, according to a senior US official.

Brian Nelson, the US Treasury Department's top sanctions official, visited Turkish government and private sector officials on Thursday and Friday to urge more cooperation in disrupting the flow of such goods.

In the meetings in Ankara and Istanbul, Nelson and a delegation highlighted tens of millions of dollars of exports to Russia that raised concerns, the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss the talks.

"There is no surprise...that Russia is actively looking to leverage the historic economic ties it has in Turkey," the official said. "The question is what is the Turkish response going to be."

NATO member Ankara opposes the sweeping sanctions on Russia on principle but says they will not be circumvented in Turkey, urging the West to provide any evidence.

The Turkish flag flies at the Embassy of Turkey in Washington, US, August 6, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER) The Turkish flag flies at the Embassy of Turkey in Washington, US, August 6, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Western nations applied the export controls and sanctions after Moscow's invasion nearly a year ago. Yet supply channels have remained open from Hong Kong, Turkey and other trading hubs.

Citing Russian customs records, Reuters reported in December that at least $2.6 billion of computer and other electronic components flowed into Russia in the seven months to October 31. At least $777 million of these products were made by Western firms whose chips have been found in Russian weapons systems.

Pressure

Ankara has balanced its good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv throughout the war, held early talks between the sides and also helped broker a deal for grain shipments from Ukraine.

The trip by Nelson, the Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, is the latest to Turkey by senior US officials aiming to ramp up pressure on Ankara to ensure enforcement of US curbs on Russia.

The pressure has brought some changes.

Turkey's largest ground-service provider, Havas, told Russian and Belarusian airlines it may stop providing parts, fuel and other services to their US-origin aircraft, in line with Western bans, Reuters reported on Friday citing a Jan. 31 letter from the company.

In September, five Turkish banks suspended use of the Russian Mir payment system after the US Treasury targeted the head of the system's operator with new sanctions and warned those helping Moscow against skirting them.

In talks with Turkish firms this week, Nelson "urgently" flagged the way Russia is believed to be dodging Western controls to re-supply plastics, rubber and semi-conductors found in exported goods and used by the military, the official said.

The person added that after taking steps last year to press Russia to end the war, the US focus is now "on evasion and particularly evasion in third countries that we are seeing."

Nelson also visited the United Arab Emirates and Oman to reiterate that Washington will continue aggressively enforcing its sanctions, the Treasury said last week.



Tags Turkey Russia Turkey and Russia conflict Russia-US Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by