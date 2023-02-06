The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
North Korean balloon briefly spotted over South Korea, Seoul says

Tensions have risen between the two Koreas, with the North conducting a record number of missile tests last year, and the South joining with US allies in military shows of force.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 11:51
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. (photo credit: EDGAR SU/ REUTERS)
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017.
(photo credit: EDGAR SU/ REUTERS)

South Korea's military said on Monday it had tracked a North Korean balloon over its territory, but determined it did not pose a threat.

The balloon briefly entered South Korean airspace on Sunday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding it in response had taken unspecified “measures”.

The craft left South Korean airspace a few hours later and officials believe it was a weather balloon not one intended for spying activities, Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed official.

The report comes after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, further straining relations with Beijing which said the craft was a civilian airship that had accidentally strayed into US airspace.

Tensions rise

Tensions have risen between the two Koreas, with the North conducting a record number of missile tests last year, and the South joining with US allies in military shows of force.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a convocation of the Expansion of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in this photo released by the country's Korean Central News Agency on June 22, 2022. (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a convocation of the Expansion of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in this photo released by the country's Korean Central News Agency on June 22, 2022. (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

Five North Korean drones crossed into the South on December 26, including one that briefly entered a no-fly zone surrounding South Korea's presidential office, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and helicopters.

The military was criticized for failing to bring down the drones, which flew over the South for hours.



