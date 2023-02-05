The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Moscow, Tehran advance plans for Iranian drone facility in Russia - report

The plant, according to Wall Street Journal, could manufacture at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones for use by Russia in Ukraine.  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 19:54

Updated: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 19:56
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russia and Iran are going forward with their joint plan to build an Iranian drone-manufacturing plant in Russia, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article.

The plant, according to WSJ, could manufacture at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones for use by Russia in Ukraine.

Russia quietly reached an agreement with Iran in November 2022 to begin manufacturing hundreds of weaponized drones on Russian soil, according to new intelligence seen by the US and other Western security agencies, the Washington Post reported at the time.

Officials from Moscow and Tehran finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November, accelerating the exchange of key components and designs that would allow production to begin within months.

Drone competition in Iran, August 2022 (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY) Drone competition in Iran, August 2022 (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

US and Israel involvement in the Iran-Russia drone alliance

In December 2022, the New York Times reported that the Biden administration had begun making efforts to stop the flow of Iranian drone technology into Russia. The Times article also stated that, in order to stop Russia's destructive drone attacks on Ukraine using Iranian drones, the US was strengthening ties with Israel - "an ally with a long history of undermining Iran's nuclear program."

In fact, various foreign intelligence sources reported last week that the recent drone attack on Iran's nuclear plant in Isfahan was carried out by Israeli forces.

Roman Meitav contributed to this report.



