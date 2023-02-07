The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Fire breaks out at factory providing drones to Ukraine in Latvia

Latvian media reported that employees at the facility had said that the fire broke out after an explosion.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 19:26
National flag flutters over Latvian central bank headquarters in Riga, Latvia April 9, 2019. (photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
National flag flutters over Latvian central bank headquarters in Riga, Latvia April 9, 2019.
(photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

A fire broke out at a factory belonging to the Edge Autonomy company, which provides drones to Ukraine, on Tuesday, according to Latvian reports.

The factory is located in Mārupe, on the outskirts of the capital Riga. Photos from the scenes showed flames and a heavy plume of smoke visible from outside the facility.

Latvia's State Fire and Rescue Service asked residents in the area to close their windows and doors and turn off their ventilation as the smoke could be harmful.

The Latvian Delfi news site reported that employees at the facility had said that the fire broke out after an explosion.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a stop of public transport near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi) A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a stop of public transport near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

Latvian police to investigate cause of fire

State Police will investigate the incident in order to determine the cause of the fire.

The California-based Edge Autonomy company has produced drones and other technologies used by 78 countries, including the Ukrainian military.



