The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Jeffrey Epstein's banks seek to end accusers' lawsuits

The banks have denied having any knowledge of Epstein's trafficking ring.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 20:35
Jeffrey Epstein is shown in this undated Florida Department of Law Enforcement photo. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jeffrey Epstein is shown in this undated Florida Department of Law Enforcement photo.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE called on a US judge to dismiss lawsuits by victims of Jeffrey Epstein who accused the banks of enabling the late financier's sexual abuses.

Both requests were filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, in proposed class action lawsuits by unnamed victims seeking financial damages.

Banks' claims

The banks said there were no allegations they knew about or actively did anything to further Epstein's sex trafficking, and had no legal duty to protect the women from his abuses.

Epstein was a client of JPMorgan from about 2000 to 2013, and of Deutsche Bank from 2013 to 2018. The plaintiffs have said numerous cash payments from the banks were used to pay Epstein's victims.

JPMorgan's filing was also that bank's most extensive discussion of the alleged role of former investment banking chief Jes Staley, including an allegation he had "personally observed" Epstein's abuse of the plaintiff known as Jane Doe 1.

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry (credit: REUTERS)Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry (credit: REUTERS)

Staley is not a defendant and has denied wrongdoing.

JPMorgan called the accusations about Staley "conclusory," and said there was neither evidence it knew Epstein battered the plaintiff, nor a basis to impute Staley's knowledge to the bank.

It also said providing Epstein with banking services did not amount to "substantial assistance" in his abuses.

"The complaint emphasizes JPMC's alleged failure to act on warning signs" about Epstein, the bank said. "Such allegations cannot establish substantial assistance."

David Boies, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in a statement on Wednesday said: "We are disappointed in the banks' continuing effort to avoid taking responsibility for their role in the expansion and perpetuation of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring."

Staley left JPMorgan in 2013, and later became chief executive of Barclays Plc BARC.L.

He stepped down from Barclays in 2021 amid a dispute with British financial regulators over his ties to Epstein.

Staley's relationship with Epstein is also at issue in a lawsuit by the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two private islands, seeking to hold JPMorgan liable for ignoring Epstein's sex trafficking there.

Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The cases are Jane Doe 1 v Deutsche Bank AG et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-10018, and Jane Doe 1 v JPMorgan Chase & Co in the same court, No. 22-10019



Tags law Jeffrey Epstein Sex trafficking
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by