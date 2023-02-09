The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Texas Walmart massacre suspect pleads guilty to hate crimes

The suspect faces life in prison on federal charges and the death penalty on state charges.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 00:14
El Paso Walmart accused mass shooter Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old male from Allen, Texas, accused of killing 22 and injuring 25, is arraigned, in El Paso, Texas, US, October 10, 2019. (photo credit: MARK LAMBIE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
El Paso Walmart accused mass shooter Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old male from Allen, Texas, accused of killing 22 and injuring 25, is arraigned, in El Paso, Texas, US, October 10, 2019.
(photo credit: MARK LAMBIE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

A Texas man accused of targeting Latinos during a 2019 massacre of 23 people at an El Paso Walmart store pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal hate crimes, according to local media reports.

Patrick Crusius changed his plea to guilty in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas after federal prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.

Crusius faces life in prison on federal charges. He faces the death penalty on state charges.

A Texas judge last year put off a state trial in the case, saying that determining how to proceed would be affected by the decision from federal prosecutors on whether they would seek capital punishment. The Texas court issued a gag order that prevents prosecutors, defense lawyers, victims and family members from discussing the case.

El Paso shooting

Federal prosecutors say Crusius drove 11 hours to El Paso, on the US border with Mexico, from his home in a suburb near Dallas, on Aug. 3, 2019, and fired at shoppers with an AK-47-style rifle inside the Walmart store. He surrendered to officers who confronted him nearby.

El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old male from Allen, Texas, accused of killing 22 and injuring 25, is arraigned, in El Paso, Texas, US, October 10, 2019. (credit: MARK LAMBIE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old male from Allen, Texas, accused of killing 22 and injuring 25, is arraigned, in El Paso, Texas, US, October 10, 2019. (credit: MARK LAMBIE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

A racist manifesto that prosecutors say Crusius posted online on a now-defunct message board called 8chan, often used by extremists, said the attack was "a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

Crusius pleaded not guilty in 2020 to 90 federal hate crime charges. Proceedings were delayed while prosecutors decided whether to pursue the death penalty.

In 2020, his lawyers argued that Crusius, then 21, had been diagnosed with severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities and should not face execution if convicted.



