The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Earthquake disaster poses 'serious difficulties' for Turkey's May elections

The quake responsible for the deaths of over 19,000 people may be used as a reason to postpone Turkish elections.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 17:11
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022. (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

 The devastating scale of Monday's earthquake in southern Turkey presents "serious difficulties" for planned elections in mid-May, a Turkish official said on Thursday, in the first sign that authorities could consider postponing the vote.

President Tayyip Erdogan, seeking to extend his rule into a third decade, said last month the elections would be held on May 14. Opinion polls published before the earthquake suggested they would be his toughest electoral challenge yet.

Erdogan criticism

Erdogan's popularity has already been eroded by the soaring cost of living and a slump in the lira. He now faces a wave of criticism over his government's response to the deadliest quake to hit Turkey since 1999, shortly before he rose to power.

Whatever the political fallout from the disaster, the logistical challenge of holding elections in the affected areas are immense. The region affected by the quakes is home to some 13 million people, and hundreds of thousands need shelter after their buildings were destroyed or rendered unsafe.

"It's really too early to talk about the election," said the Turkish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A man walks past a partially collapsed building, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Pazarcik, Turkey February 9, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM) A man walks past a partially collapsed building, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Pazarcik, Turkey February 9, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)

"There is a state of emergency already for three months, 15% of the population lives in that region, a region that produces close to 10% of GDP."

He said Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) and its nationalist MHP parliamentary ally would assess the issue, but suggested it was too soon to decide in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake while the death toll was still rising.

"It seems like we have came out of the election period that we were entering. We will look at the developments, but right now there are serious difficulties in holding an election on May 14."

Erdogan had been expected to declare formally in March that he was bringing forward the presidential and parliamentary votes to May 14 from their mid-June scheduled date.

Criticism of Turkey's emergency response to the earthquake has been growing, with survivors and opposition politicians accusing the government of slow and inadequate relief effort.

While angry comments were splashed across social media, Twitter was restricted in Turkey on Wednesday, the internet observatory Netblocks reported. It was restored on Thursday.

Turkish journalist Can Dundar, living abroad and sentenced in absentia to 27 years in jail on charges of espionage and aiding a terrorist group, said Erdogan came to power after a 1999 earthquake and would be driven out by this latest one.

Criticism of the response to the 1999 quake, in which 17,000 people died, was one factor behind a collapse in support for the then-government, which helped the AKP triumph in 2002.

"Erdogan came to power in the wake of the 1999 earthquake; it looks like he'll go in the wake of the 2023 earthquake," Dundar said in a video posted on Twitter. "This earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives will bury him in the wreckage."



Tags Elections Turkey earthquake
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 19,000

A Beriev Be-200ChS water bomber aircraft of the Russia Ministry for Emergency Situations (MChS) drops water during the fire at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by