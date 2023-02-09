KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey – Even after the wounded are treated and the trapped are freed from the rubble, the disaster of the earthquakes in Turkey may continue due to less immediate dangers.

The aftershocks of the earthquake could also manifest in a lack of water and sanitation, as well as frigid temperatures.

A need for clean water

IsraAID’s initial exploratory team assessed that clean water would be one of the major problems for area residents following the tremors. “There will be a massive need for clean water,” said IsraAID press officer Shachar May.

Locals of the Kahramanmaras area had told her team that they had difficulty finding bottled water. Gas stations in the area were reportedly dry and completely sold out of drinking water.

The earthquake has damaged much of the utilities infrastructure in Kahramanmaras, including plumbing. Some areas have tap water, but they’re scared to drink it because of the prevalence of dead bodies that could be contaminating the groundwater.

A general view shows damaged and collapsed buildings after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023 (credit: Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS)

IsraAID brought water bio-filters in anticipation of this challenge, but more will be needed. The group also brought hygiene kits.

“Lack of water means lack of hygiene,” said May. Without water, people will be unable to wash themselves, increasing the chance of diseases spreading.

“It’s usually in disasters that communicable diseases and other illnesses that we don’t think of, flair up,” May noted.

However, she and IDF head nurse Demi Zukin didn’t expect and weren’t overly concerned about the outbreak of major diseases like cholera. “There isn’t too heavy of a concentration [of people],” explained Zukin.

However, in a disaster zone normal illnesses and diseases that can normally be easily treated can become emergencies.

The whole spectrum of medical emergencies

The IDF field medical hospital that has been established on a multi-nation staging ground outside Kahramanmaras expects, besides trauma patients, medical emergencies “across the spectrum,” said Zukin.

This included everything from pregnant women going into labor, to those missing regular medication for treatable diseases.

The IDF was also prepared for those suffering from hypothermia. The weather has been as cold as -3 degrees at night. Prolonged exposure to such temperatures can kill.

The area was hit by the same winter storm “Barbara” that struck the rest of the region. Rescuers have been racing against both time and elements to reach freezing victims trapped beneath the rubble.

Many people were left homeless after the earthquakes, meaning shelter from the cold and wind is in short supply. May said that “Ad hoc and government shelters are now being set up.”

IsraAID is bringing winter clothes from Ukraine to distribute to residents. “Ukraine has been one of our largest projects, so we have a massive logistics hub in Odesa,” explained May.

With the help of NGOs like IsraAID and international state aid like the IDF’s, perhaps Turkey may be able to avoid suffering the disaster after the disaster. If you would like to donate to IsraAID’s long-term emergency aid projects, go to https://secure.givelively.org/donate/israaid-us-global-humanitarian-assistance-inc/israaid-emergency-response-fund?utm_source=turkiyemedia