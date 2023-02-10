The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

The removal comes as the two countries are attempting to mend diplomatic ties, damaged in part by a 2018 Australian decision to ban Chine tech.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 08:23
A security camera is seen outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, February 9, 2023 (photo credit: AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS)
A security camera is seen outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, February 9, 2023
(photo credit: AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS)

Australia's defense and foreign ministries are removing surveillance cameras made by Chinese-run firms from their facilities, the foreign minister said on Friday, after reports that the technology posed a security risk.

The removal of the cameras comes as the two countries are attempting to mend diplomatic ties, damaged in part by a 2018 Australian decision to ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G broadband network.

"We are removing them. I've asked my department to accelerate the replacement of these cameras, the defense minister has asked Defence to make sure they're removed and replaced," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in an interview with state broadcaster ABC.

Britain in November asked its government departments to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance cameras at sensitive buildings, citing security risks, while some US states have banned vendors and products from several Chinese companies.

"We are removing them. I've asked my department to accelerate the replacement of these cameras, the defense minister has asked Defence to make sure they're removed and replaced,"

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

China's foreign ministry, in response to a question on Thursday about the concern about the equipment, urged Australia to provide "a fair environment" for Chinese companies.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said the Chinese-made cameras installed under a previous government had been removed from his ministry, adding he did not expect the decision to have an impact on relations with China.

"We take steps in respect of our own security, which countries are completely entitled to do," he told reporters.

"We really value a productive relationship with China. China is our largest trading partner."

Opposition lawmaker James Paterson said an audit he had done had revealed almost 1,000 units of equipment by Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology 002415.SZ and Dahua Technology Co 002236.SZ - two partly state-owned Chinese firms - were installed across more than 250 Australian government offices.

Hikvision said on Thursday it was "categorically false" their equipment posed a threat to Australian national security. Read full story

Dahua Technology did not respond to a request for comment.



Tags China australia technology security Camera
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 20,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by