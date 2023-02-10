The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian forces strike Ukraine, air raid sirens wail across the country

Air sirens blared across the country during the morning rush hour and local officials urged civilians to take shelter, warning of potential new strikes.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 09:47
Russian missile strike in Dnipro (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian missile strike in Dnipro
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in several parts of Ukraine in overnight attacks and at least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia an hour early on Friday.

Air sirens blared across the country during the morning rush hour and local officials urged civilians to take shelter, warning of potential new strikes.

"Enemy aviation is in the air and ships which can carry Kaliber missiles are in the sea. The enemy launched the missiles. The air alert will be long," said Maksym Marchenko, regional governor of the southern region of Odesa.

"Please do not ignore the air alert sirens, and go to the shelters."

Attack on Zporizhzhia was heaviest since the start of invasion on Ukraine

Cars burn on a street after a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, December 24, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)Cars burn on a street after a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, December 24, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

The attack on Zaporizhzhia was the heaviest since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, local officials said.

Critical infrastructure was also hit Khmelnitskyi in western Ukraine, Kharkiv in the northeast and the Dnipropetrovsk region in the center of the country, regional officials said.

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian air defenses had shot down five of seven drones and five out of six Kaliber missiles launched at Ukraine.

The air force also said 35 S-300 missiles were launched in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhizhia regions. Ukraine's air defenses are unable to shoot down these types of missiles.

Officials also said they ordered emergency shutdowns of electricity across the country following the attacks on infrastructure.

"There is a big threat of a missile attack. I want to stress again - do not ignore the air alert sirens," said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv city military administration.



