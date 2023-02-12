The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
WJC President condemns Israeli national-religious Rabbi’s comments

The Rabbi commented last Friday in 'Olam Katan', an Israeli conservative and religious weekly newsletter, that the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria is “divine justice".

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 17:48
Ron Lauder at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ron Lauder at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

NEW YORK – Reacting to Israeli national-religious Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu’s comments Friday in Olam Katan, an Israeli conservative and religious weekly newsletter, that the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria is “divine justice,” World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said:

“I am aghast and appalled by the horrific comments made by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu. It is inconceivable to me that any human being of any decency, let alone a man who presents himself as a spiritual leader, would not be devastated by the tragic deaths of by now more than 28,000 men, women and children."

“His contention that he believes not only these deaths but all catastrophes and tragedies to be God’s will fills me with enormous pain, bordering on despair. I, for one, believe in a God of goodness and compassion, and I join the nation and people of Türkiye and the Syrian people in both mourning the lives lost and praying that the survivors can find some solace in the memories of their loved ones. Now is a moment for us to commit ourselves to helping and supporting one another, not for the stoking of hatred and divisiveness.”


