US Reps. cosponsor bill directing treasury to mint Golda Meir coins

'She modeled leadership for future generations and was fundamental in strengthening the United States-Israel partnership,' said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 00:40
Prime Minister Golda Meir (photo credit: US LIBRARY OF CONGRESS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Prime Minister Golda Meir
(photo credit: US LIBRARY OF CONGRESS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

US Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) on Friday cosponsored legislation directing the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins as a tribute to the late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

The bill, entitled the Prime Minister Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Act, recognizes Meir's legacy as prime minister and her contributions to "charting a path for future women leaders around the world," according to a statement by Schultz's office.

Proceeds from sales of the coin to benefit Israeli hospital

“Golda Meir’s story is a testament to the progress of the Jewish people, and that of Jewish women in particular.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL)

The legislation recognizes the 75th anniversary of Israel's founding and praises the relationship between the US and Israel, her office added, noting that funds from sales of the coin will go to the nonprofit Kiryat Sanz Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

“Golda Meir’s story is a testament to the progress of the Jewish people, and that of Jewish women in particular. As a founder of the State of Israel, she modeled leadership for future generations and was fundamental in strengthening the United States-Israel partnership. I’m proud to sponsor this legislation to cement her place in history,” said Wasserman Schultz.

“Prime Minister Golda Meir was a trailblazer and remarkable world leader who is deserving of this recognition and more. Under her leadership, Israel became the free, democratic nation it is today. I am proud to lend my support to this fitting commemoration of the critical relationship between the United States and our friend and ally, Israel,” said Garbarino.

The US Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. (credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG/FILE PHOTO)The US Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. (credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG/FILE PHOTO)

“Golda Meir personified the Israel-American relationship,” said the Chairman of the Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Committee, Bobby Rechnitz. “Raised in Milwaukee, she chose her own path to the Holyland and became one of the world’s first female leaders. A symbol of unity that embodied our shared values. There can be no better bipartisan gesture to mark the Jewish State’s 75th anniversary than minting a coin in honor of Israel’s fourth prime minister. I commend those in Congress who valiantly raised this banner, especially Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Andrew Garbarino. This initiative will enable lawmakers old and new to affirm theirsupport for the special bond between our great nations.”



