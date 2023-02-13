The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian system to scan internet for undesired content and dissent

Fines will be imposed for those sharing "LGBT propaganda," or share anti-Russian speech

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 15:09
PUTIN IS not Hitler and treating him like Hitler is a risk, says the writer. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS)
PUTIN IS not Hitler and treating him like Hitler is a risk, says the writer.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS)

Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and "LGBT propaganda," officials said on Monday.

Oculus technology

The "Oculus" system will be able to read texts and recognize illegal scenes in photos and videos, analyzing more than 200,000 images per day at a rate of about three seconds per image, the Interfax news agency reported.

Since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February, Moscow has suppressed political opposition and independent media inside Russia that had survived previous clampdowns and amplified a conservative, nationalist narrative that frowns on "non-traditional" lifestyles and orientations.

Oculus "automatically detects offenses such as extremist content, calls for illegal mass gatherings or suicide, pro-drug content, LGBT propaganda and so on," Interfax quoted the Main Radio Frequency Centre (MRFC), part of the communications supervisor Roskomnadzor, as saying.

"Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, 'fakes' have proliferated and spread at an unprecedented rate, aiming to replace real facts with a specially constructed reality," it said.

Law enforcement officers block participants of the LGBT community rally ''X St.Petersburg Pride'' in central Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV) Law enforcement officers block participants of the LGBT community rally ''X St.Petersburg Pride'' in central Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

"The creation of this system is our response to provocations and anti-Russian actions on the part of foreign resources."

Russia has accused the West of promoting the spread of what it calls fake information about its "special military operation" in Ukraine in an attempt to discredit Russia's armed forces.

It passed legislation last year imposing fines on people spreading such information and cracked down on social media sites and news outlets that share content at odds with Moscow's official line on the conflict. All of Russia's television channels are state-run and closely follow the government's narrative.

Another new law provides for fines for any individual or organization found to promote "LGBT propaganda," a move that critics say outlaws any public mention of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people, following what are officially termed "non-traditional" lifestyles.

The Main Radio Frequency Centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Tags Russia free speech free press LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by