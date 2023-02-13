New York U-Haul truck strikes pedestrians, driver arrested by NYPD

New York police took a driver into custody on Monday after he drove a truck into at least one pedestrian while attempting to evade officers during a traffic stop in the city's Brooklyn borough, the New York City Police Department said.

WABC-TV reported that at least four people were injured, citing law enforcement sources, including a man in his 30s who was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by the U-Haul rental vehicle.

The truck driver also struck three men on mopeds who suffered minor injuries, the station reported.

City councilman: Six injured by ramming truck

Justin Brannan, a city councilman who represents southern Brooklyn, said on Twitter, "We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape. PLEASE pray for these folks."

DEVELOPING: U-Haul truck strikes multiple pedestrians in New York City in possible ‘terrorism incident’#Brooklyn l #NYPolice report numerous people are injured following the ramming. Bomb squad units have been requested to the scene immediately.This is a developing situation. pic.twitter.com/5IsjPvrLfX — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) February 13, 2023

A video clip aired on ABC showed a truck narrowly missing a pedestrian on a sidewalk, with a police cruiser in hot pursuit. The pedestrian had to jump out of the truck's path to avoid a collision.

Police said the suspect drove through three precincts and that investigators are still piecing together the details. The department will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon, WABC said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter that he has been briefed on the incident. Governor Kathy Hochul also said on Twitter she has been briefed.