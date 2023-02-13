The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
New York U-Haul truck strikes pedestrians, driver arrested by NYPD

The truck driver also struck three men on mopeds who suffered minor injuries, WABC-TV reported.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 20:34
A tugboat passes the midtown Manhattan skyline on the Hudson River in the early morning in New York City (photo credit: REUTERS)
A tugboat passes the midtown Manhattan skyline on the Hudson River in the early morning in New York City
(photo credit: REUTERS)

New York police took a driver into custody on Monday after he drove a truck into at least one pedestrian while attempting to evade officers during a traffic stop in the city's Brooklyn borough, the New York City Police Department said.

WABC-TV reported that at least four people were injured, citing law enforcement sources, including a man in his 30s who was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by the U-Haul rental vehicle.

The truck driver also struck three men on mopeds who suffered minor injuries, the station reported.

City councilman: Six injured by ramming truck

Justin Brannan, a city councilman who represents southern Brooklyn, said on Twitter, "We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape. PLEASE pray for these folks."

A video clip aired on ABC showed a truck narrowly missing a pedestrian on a sidewalk, with a police cruiser in hot pursuit. The pedestrian had to jump out of the truck's path to avoid a collision.

Police said the suspect drove through three precincts and that investigators are still piecing together the details. The department will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon, WABC said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter that he has been briefed on the incident. Governor Kathy Hochul also said on Twitter she has been briefed.



Tags United States new york police Car ramming
