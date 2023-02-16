The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Kremlin denies issuing media with guidance to suppress mentions of mercenary boss

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 16:23

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 16:24
The Kremlin, Moscow (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Kremlin, Moscow
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Kremlin on Thursday denied it had issued state media with formal recommendations suggesting they stop mentioning the Wagner mercenary group or its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin after what looked like a leaked guidance document surfaced online.

In response to a Reuters comment request, the Kremlin said:

"There were no recommendations from the Kremlin to the media. There are a lot of myths and fakes circulating around Prigozhin and Wagner."

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader Leonid Slutsky at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 13, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader Leonid Slutsky at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 13, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Prigozhin, a 61-year-old ex-convict, has grabbed headlines in recent months after he disclosed following years of denials that he had founded the private military group which is active in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East.

Bolstered by thousands of convicts, his forces have spearheaded attacks in eastern Ukraine during what Moscow calls its "special military operation" though have taken heavy casualties in the process.

Prigozhin has publicly criticized the defense ministry over its own tactics amid signs that the Kremlin is moving to curb what it sees as his excessive political clout.

What looked like a leaked guidance document for state media from the Kremlin published Saturday

On Saturday, Grey Zone, a social media channel associated with Wagner, published what looked like a leaked guidance document for state media from the Kremlin.

It advised recipients to stop mentioning Prigozhin or Wagner and suggested generic phrases to describe his forces instead, which some state media regularly use.

Former Kremlin adviser Sergei Markov told Reuters he had been requested not to promote the mercenary leader.

"They underlined that 'we don't ban you but it's better not to do it'," he said, declining to identify who "they" were.

Prigozhin said last week he had been stripped of the right to recruit convicts from prisons - a key pillar of his nascent influence and one which has helped his forces make small but steady gains in Ukraine.

Prigozhin complained on Wednesday, saying the prison recruitment system had been working well and that the number of Wagner units would now inevitably shrink and his group would not be able to do everything it wanted.

Markov said he believed President Vladimir Putin had told Prigozhin to halt public criticism of the army's top brass at a St Petersburg meeting around Jan. 14.

Prigozhin has moderated his criticism since, so far avoiding personal attacks while still complaining about what he calls excessive military bureaucracy.

When asked to confirm that Putin had asked Prigozhin to halt his public criticism during the St Petersburg meeting, the Kremlin left the question unanswered.



