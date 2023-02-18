The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia proposes February 24 launch of relief ship after space station leak

A damaged Progress module has caused loss of pressure. The area has been sealed off form the rest of the station

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 15:17
THE INTERNATIONAL Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking in 2018. (photo credit: NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)
THE INTERNATIONAL Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking in 2018.
(photo credit: NASA/Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

 Russia's space agency on Saturday proposed the launch of a ship on Feb. 24 to bring two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the International Space Station (ISS), news agencies reported.

Pressure loss

Investigations into a pressure loss in the Progress MS-21 space cargo ship delayed the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship to bring back Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Frank Rubio, who had previously been due to return to Earth on February 20.

Russian news agencies quoted Roscosmos as saying a decision had been made to bring the Progress MS-21 cargo ship out of orbit on Sunday, paving the way for the Soyuz launch to follow.

Roscosmos proposed February 24 as the new launch date of the Soyuz from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Roscosmos has said the damaged Progress module was sealed off from the rest of the station and there continued to be no threat to the safety of the seven crew on board - three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is rolled out onto the launchpad at Baikonour Cosmodrome ahead of the next crew launch to the ISS (credit: Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS) The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is rolled out onto the launchpad at Baikonour Cosmodrome ahead of the next crew launch to the ISS (credit: Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

Despite tense relations due to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS.

The Soyuz craft are used to ferry crew to and from the ISS, while the Progress vessels deliver equipment and supplies.



Tags United States Russia space
