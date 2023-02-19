The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jetfighters -lawmakers

"They told us that they want (F-16s) to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones," US Senator Mark Kelly told Reuters.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 14:41
A US Air Force F-16 jet fighter takes off from an airbase during CRUZEX multinational air exercise in Natal (photo credit: REUTERS)
A US Air Force F-16 jet fighter takes off from an airbase during CRUZEX multinational air exercise in Natal
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Ukrainian officials have urged US Congress members to press President Joe Biden's administration to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv, saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine's ability to hit Russian missile units with US-made rockets, lawmakers said.

The lobbying came over the weekend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in talks between Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives.

"They told us that they want (F-16s) to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones" beyond Russian front lines, Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who flew US Navy fighters in combat, told Reuters on Saturday evening.

American responses so far

Biden last month said "no" when asked if he would approve Ukraine's request for Lockheed-Martin-made F-16s.

Four delegations from the Senate and House combined in what members called the largest number of US lawmakers to attend Europe's premier security gathering since it started in 1963, demonstrating clear bipartisan support for Ukraine.

An Israeli F-16 fighter jet takes off from Ramon air base in southern Israel during routine training, October 21, 2013. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)An Israeli F-16 fighter jet takes off from Ramon air base in southern Israel during routine training, October 21, 2013. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The conference - primarily focused on Ukraine - came days before the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion. The sides have been locked in grinding battles, mostly in the eastern Donbas region, following a string of Russian defeats.

Kelly and three other lawmakers who spoke to Reuters about their talks with Ukrainian officials said they believed that support was building in Congress to provide Ukraine with F-16s, one of the world's most versatile multi-role jetfighters.

Ukraine's air force has adapted US-made AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface rockets to fire from their Soviet-designed MiG-29 jetfighters. The rockets hone in on the electronic transmissions from radars of surface-to-air missile units.

The Ukrainians said their pilots could more effectively target Russian S-300 and S-400 air defense missile units with the AGM-88 if the rockets were fired using the F-16s' more advanced avionics, lawmakers said.

"They contended that they need that airplane for the SEAD (suppression of enemy air defenses) mission," said Kelly. "They probably think they can do a better job at taking out the S-400s."

He said that while it requires at least year of training to master all of the F-16's capabilities, Ukrainian pilots could be taught to do "a limited number of things...in a few months."

Support is building on both sides of the Atlantic for providing Ukraine with advanced NATO-standard jetfighters. Britain says it would provide training.

Both sides, however, have been reluctant to use their air power in a significant way since the war began.

Calls to supply Ukraine with advanced jetfighters follow agreements last month by France, Britain, the United States and Germany to supply Kyiv with modern battle tanks.

Washington has provided some $30 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of what Moscow calls its "special military operation."



Tags ukraine fighter jets F-15 Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by