Fearless, brave and strong: Ukrainians protecting animals amidst the war

Russian soldiers have been killing animals "for fun," a group of fearless animal lovers told the Daily Star on Sunday.

Ukraine has been bombarded with Russian missiles since the beginning of Russia's invasion. One of Ukraine's largest animal rescue charities told the Daily Star that the team has heard stories of brave Ukrainian citizens protecting animals from Russian cruelty.

UAnimals' Olga Chevganiuk said that she was impressed with anyone who stayed in the most active warzones of the country in order to protect the animals, despite the major threat to their lives, adding that more and more people are starting to do just that.

"When we go to liberated territories, people tell us the same thing: Russian soldiers kill animals for fun, from dogs walking in the street doing nothing bad, to farm animals in huge territories," UAnimals' Olga Chevganiuk

One couple, for example, was featured on UAnimals' social media. Iryna Tyutyun and her husband Oleg stayed behind in Kherson to take care of stray and abandoned animals. They would go as often as they possibly could to the animal shelter to take care of the animals that were left behind, even with the constant daily shellings from Russian troops.

Cats rescued from Kharkiv and Mykolayiv rest at the animal shelter ''Home of rescued animals'', as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, May 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

"Iryna Tyutyun and her husband Oleg have been caring for abandoned animals in Kherson even under enemy occupation," UAnimals wrote on their social media pages. "They continue to feel all these unfortunate pets. We awarded the couple with the All-Ukrainian Animal Protection Award as they are a great example for us all."

Iryna Tyutyun and her husband Oleg have been caring for abandoned animals in Kherson even under enemy occupation. They continue to feed all these unfortunate pets. We awarded the couple with the All-Ukrainian Animal Protection Award as they are a great example for us all.

Chevganiuk said that the charity has been working with around 100 volunteers that make sure these animals are taken care of and protected from the war, with most of the animals being taken abroad to be looked after.

Taking care of her team

The team of animal protectors needs protection and care too. Chevganiuk had to hire a psychologist to make sure her team at UAnimals aren't overwhelmed with what they hear and see every day due to the war.

Since the start of the invasion, the team has heard numerous upsetting and violent stories about how the animals are being treated.