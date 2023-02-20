The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Fearless, brave and strong: Ukrainians protecting animals amidst the war

The charity has been working with around 100 volunteers who make sure the animals are well taken care of and protected from the war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 03:14
A volunteer holds a cat at the animal shelter "Home of rescued animals", where they have cats and dogs rescued from Kharkiv and Mykolayiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, May 5, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)
A volunteer holds a cat at the animal shelter "Home of rescued animals", where they have cats and dogs rescued from Kharkiv and Mykolayiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, May 5, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

Russian soldiers have been killing animals "for fun," a group of fearless animal lovers told the Daily Star on Sunday.

Ukraine has been bombarded with Russian missiles since the beginning of Russia's invasion. One of Ukraine's largest animal rescue charities told the Daily Star that the team has heard stories of brave Ukrainian citizens protecting animals from Russian cruelty.

UAnimals' Olga Chevganiuk said that she was impressed with anyone who stayed in the most active warzones of the country in order to protect the animals, despite the major threat to their lives, adding that more and more people are starting to do just that.

"When we go to liberated territories, people tell us the same thing: Russian soldiers kill animals for fun, from dogs walking in the street doing nothing bad, to farm animals in huge territories,"

UAnimals' Olga Chevganiuk

One couple, for example, was featured on UAnimals' social media. Iryna Tyutyun and her husband Oleg stayed behind in Kherson to take care of stray and abandoned animals. They would go as often as they possibly could to the animal shelter to take care of the animals that were left behind, even with the constant daily shellings from Russian troops.

Cats rescued from Kharkiv and Mykolayiv rest at the animal shelter ''Home of rescued animals'', as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, May 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK) Cats rescued from Kharkiv and Mykolayiv rest at the animal shelter ''Home of rescued animals'', as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, May 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)

"Iryna Tyutyun and her husband Oleg have been caring for abandoned animals in Kherson even under enemy occupation," UAnimals wrote on their social media pages. "They continue to feel all these unfortunate pets. We awarded the couple with the All-Ukrainian Animal Protection Award as they are a great example for us all."

"When we go to liberated territories, people tell us the same thing: Russian soldiers kill animals for fun, from dogs walking in the street doing nothing bad, to farm animals in huge territories," Chevganiuk said.

Chevganiuk said that the charity has been working with around 100 volunteers that make sure these animals are taken care of and protected from the war, with most of the animals being taken abroad to be looked after.

Taking care of her team 

The team of animal protectors needs protection and care too. Chevganiuk had to hire a psychologist to make sure her team at UAnimals aren't overwhelmed with what they hear and see every day due to the war.

Since the start of the invasion, the team has heard numerous upsetting and violent stories about how the animals are being treated.



Tags ukraine animals Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by