Belarusian partisans say Russian military aircraft damaged near Minsk

Front and central parts of the aircraft as well as the radar antenna were damaged as a result of two explosions in the attack at the Machulishchy air base near Minsk

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 05:27
A view shows the wreckage, which Ukrainian military officials said is the remains of a Russian Air Force assault aircraft, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a field outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. (photo credit: Press service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via REUTERS)
A view shows the wreckage, which Ukrainian military officials said is the remains of a Russian Air Force assault aircraft, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a field outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022.
(photo credit: Press service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via REUTERS)

A Russian A-50 surveillance military aircraft was damaged in a drone attack at an airfield near the Belarus capital of Minsk on Sunday, Belarus partisans and members of the exiled opposition said.

"Those were drones. The participants of the operation are Belarusian," Aliaksandr Azarov, leader of Belarusian anti-government organization BYPOL, was quoted as saying on the organization's Telegram messaging app and on the Poland-based Belsat news channel.

"They are now safe, outside the country."

Belarusian politics 

Belsat is a Polish broadcaster focused on Belarusian news that Minsk has branded extremist. BYPOL, which includes former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians, has been branded a terrorist organization.

Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in a post on Twitter it was the most successful act of sabotage this year.

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland. (credit: Royal Air Force/Wikimedia Commons) A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland. (credit: Royal Air Force/Wikimedia Commons)

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate response from the defense ministries of Russia and Belarus to a request for comment.

Front and central parts of the aircraft as well as the radar antenna were damaged as a result of two explosions in the attack at the Machulishchy air base near Minsk, BYPOL reported.

The Beriev A-50 aircraft, which has the NATO reporting name of Mainstay, is a Russian airborne early warning aircraft, with airborne command and control capabilities, and the ability to track up to 60 targets at a time.

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, there have been several acts of sabotage in Belarus and in Russian regions bordering Ukraine, especially on the railway system.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has not taken a direct part in Russia's war on Ukraine, but he allowed its forces access to use territory as a staging post at the beginning of the invasion a year ago.

Russia and Belarus have set up a joint military unit in Belarus and have held numerous exercises. A number of Russian warplanes and airborne early warning and control aircraft have been deployed to Belarus.

"I am proud of all Belarusians who continue to resist the Russian hybrid occupation of Belarus & fight for the freedom of Ukraine," Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Twitter.



Tags Russia ukraine belarus Ukraine-Russia War
