The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

New IAEA monitors reach Ukraine nuclear plant at fourth attempt, Russian official tells TASS

Russia and Ukraine have both accused the other of risking a nuclear accident, IAEA monitors have been posted at the station since September.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 17:57
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi attends an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, September 12, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi attends an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, September 12, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

A new team of monitors from the UN nuclear watchdog has taken up its duties at Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station at the fourth attempt, a Russian official told TASS news agency on Thursday.

Russia has accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of disrupting the latest monthly rotation of staff at the plant, which it said had been scheduled for February 7.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, with six reactors, was occupied by Russian troops early in their invasion of Ukraine and remains near the front line.

Importance of the site

With each side accusing the other of shelling it and risking a nuclear accident, IAEA monitors have been posted at the station since September.

"Seven people arrived - three IAEA specialists and four employees of the UN Security Department," Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Russian nuclear agency Rosenergoatom, told the state-run TASS on Thursday.

A general view shows the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, September 18, 2015 (credit: Olga Yakimovich/Reuters) A general view shows the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, September 18, 2015 (credit: Olga Yakimovich/Reuters)

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that the agency's teams had reported more explosions near the plant, which on several occasions have caused it to lose its only remaining backup power line.

Grossi has been pressing both sides to establish a demilitarized "safe zone" around the plant.



Tags IAEA Russia ukraine nuclear watchdog Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by