Serbian nationalists march in protest against Kosovo talks

Serbian nationalists, who want closer ties with Russia, criticize President Aleksandar Vucic for his role in talks over a Western-backed deal with Kosovo.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 19:23
Demonstrators hold flags during a rally in support of ethnic Serbs who are protesting against Pristina government actions in northern Kosovo, in Belgrade, Serbia, December 12, 2022. (photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold flags during a rally in support of ethnic Serbs who are protesting against Pristina government actions in northern Kosovo, in Belgrade, Serbia, December 12, 2022.
(photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

Hundreds of Serb nationalists and Orthodox Christians marched in Belgrade on Sunday to protest against a Western plan aimed at mending ties between Serbia and its former province Kosovo.

Many Serbs view Kosovo, home to the Serbian Orthodox faith's main churches and monasteries, as the heartland of the Serb nation.

Serbian nationalists who also want closer ties with Russia, Serbia's longtime ally, criticize President Aleksandar Vucic for his role in talks over a Western-backed deal with Kosovo.

Normalization agreements

On February 27, Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti tentatively agreed to the deal about the normalization of relations but did not sign it.

"The people of Serbia which soiled this land with blood will not give away Serbian Kosovo, because Kosovo is sacred," said Zorica Mojsic from Belgrade as he walked with other marchers.

Members of the Italian Armed Forces, part of the NATO peacekeepers mission in Kosovo, stand guard, near a roadblock in Rudare, near the northern part of the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, December 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA) Members of the Italian Armed Forces, part of the NATO peacekeepers mission in Kosovo, stand guard, near a roadblock in Rudare, near the northern part of the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, December 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

The Serbian Orthodox Church organized its own prayers for Kosovo, set to last until Easter, but did not endorse the march and its clergy did not participate.

On Friday, the Serbian Orthodox church's Patriarch Porfirije said in a sermon "no one should teach the church ... what is Kosovo... Liberating Kosovo with words is easy."

Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a war that brought an end to Serbian rule. But Serbia still regards Kosovo as its territory and flare-ups of violence have stoked fears of a return to conflict.

More talks are needed on the implementation of the pact and the two leaders will meet again under EU auspices in North Macedonia lakeside city of Ohrid on March 18.



