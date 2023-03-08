The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Belarus to work on new military doctrine -Russian news agencies

Belarusian Security Council has instructed the defense ministry to finalize the draft law on forming a new voluntary territorial defense within a month.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 01:32
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Russia last month. Lukashenko has said Armenia can't avoid Russia bringing it into an axis with Belarus. (photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Russia last month. Lukashenko has said Armenia can’t avoid Russia bringing it into an axis with Belarus.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

The defense ministry of Belarus has been tasked with developing a new military doctrine that would respond to the "escalation of global political tensions," Russian news agencies reported late on Tuesday.

Belarus and Russia

Although not directly involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use his country's territory to launch the war and send Russian troops to Ukraine.

Russian agencies, which cited the Belarusian Security Council's resolution ordering the doctrine, would not provide details on what the new military guide might involve.

The document orders "in the context of the escalation of global geopolitical tensions" the implementation of measures "aimed at protecting independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and the constitutional order from external and internal threats," TASS agency reported.

A view of a vehicle next to a fence built by Polish soldiers on the border between Poland and Belarus near the village of Nomiki, Poland August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL) A view of a vehicle next to a fence built by Polish soldiers on the border between Poland and Belarus near the village of Nomiki, Poland August 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

The Belarusian Security Council has also instructed the defense ministry to finalize the draft law on forming a new voluntary territorial defense within a month.

In February, Lukashenko ordered the formation of the militia of between 100,000-150,000 volunteers.



