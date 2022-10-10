The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Belarus, Russia to form joint military group, Lukashenko says

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 12:07

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus and Russia will deploy a joint military task force in response to what he called an aggravation of tension on the country's western borders, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Monday.

Lukashenko said the two countries would deploy a regional military group, and had started pulling forces together two days ago, apparently after the explosion on Russia's bridge to Crimea.

Russian forces used Belarus as a staging post for their February 24 invasion of Ukraine, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases in Belarus.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Russian strikes hit German embassy in Kyiv - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2022 12:47 PM
Kremlin: Putin to meet UN nuclear watchdog chief in Russia on Tuesday
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 12:47 PM
Moldova says three Russian cruise missiles crossed Moldovan air space
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 12:13 PM
Ukraine says it has shot down at least 41 Russian missiles
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 11:37 AM
Iran calls on foreign visitors to respect law as protests persist
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 11:04 AM
Russian troops moving closer to eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 08:28 AM
Shelling on Zaporizhzhia destroys apartment building, causing injuries
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 04:14 AM
Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 03:26 AM
N.Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 12:42 AM
Woman shot dead in Laqiya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 10:21 PM
Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 08:55 PM
Power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected, IAEA chief says
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 07:33 PM
Minor questioned by police after threatening Netanyahu on Instagram
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 04:51 PM
Pro-Iranian hackers attack Israeli gas company website
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 11:55 AM
Dozens of students in Mexico mysteriously poisoned
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 04:16 AM
