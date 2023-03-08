The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Women's Day rallies seek equal rights, focus on Iran, Afghanistan

Governments around the world marked the day with legislative changes or pledges intended to promote women's rights.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 14:04
People participate in an International Women's Day demonstration, in Melbourne, Australia, March 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS)
People participate in an International Women's Day demonstration, in Melbourne, Australia, March 8, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS)

Rallies marking International Women's Day took place around the world on Wednesday after a year in which girls in Afghanistan were banned from education, mass women's rights protests erupted in Iran and a landmark U.S. abortion ruling was overturned.

Demonstrations around the world

Demonstrations were held in cities across the globe with more planned in Paris, Beirut, Baghdad, Karachi and Istanbul and many other cities.

In Manila, activists calling for equal rights and better wages scuffled with police blocking their protest.

"Girls just want to have fun...damental rights," read one poster.

In Melbourne, demonstrators demanded equal pay and better safety for women. "Safe, respected, equal," said one banner at the march. An Iranian contingent was also present.

People carry placards during International Women’s day in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA) People carry placards during International Women’s day in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA)

Many protests included calls for solidarity with women in Iran and Afghanistan where their freedoms have faced especially hard blows in the past year.

"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights, and it has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere," said Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The death in September of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police in Tehran unleashed the biggest anti-government protests in Iran in years.

In recent days, Iran's clerical rulers have faced renewed pressure as public anger was compounded by a wave of poisoning attacks affecting schoolgirls in dozens of schools.

Abortion and reproductive rights were on the agenda for international rallies on Wednesday, nine months after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

Some governments marked Wednesday with legislative changes or pledges.

International pledges

Canada repealed historic indecency and anti-abortion laws, Japan said more needed to be done to change attitudes about gender and Ireland announced a referendum in November to remove outmoded references to women in the constitution.

Italy's first woman prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, focused on the role of women in the economy saying state-controlled companies should have at least one female leader.

In Japan, which ranked 116 out of 146 countries on gender parity in a World Economic Forum global report last year, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said progress had been made on improving women's working conditions but more had to be done.

"The situation for women, who are trying to balance household and workplace responsibilities, is quite difficult in our country and has been noted as an issue," he said. "Measures to tackle this are still just halfway complete."

In Russia, where International Women's Day is one of the most celebrated public holidays, the head of its upper house of parliament used the occasion to launch a vehement attack on sexual minorities and liberal values promoted by the West.

"Men and women are the biological, social and cultural backbones of communities," Valentina Matviyenko wrote in a blog on the Federation Council's web site.

"Therefore, there are no dangerous gender games in our country and never will be. Let us leave it to the West to conduct this dangerous experiment on itself."



Tags protests afghanistan International Women’s Day women's rights iranian women
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

Putin paying Palestinians in Lebanon refugee camps to fight in Ukraine - report

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction holds a gun inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, December 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by