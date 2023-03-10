The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
German police at scene of hostage situation at Karlsruhe pharmacy

The incident follows Thursday's deadly rampage at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 22:00

Updated: MARCH 10, 2023 22:02
German police block streets at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/TILMAN BLASSHOFER)
German police block streets at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023. Police in Karlsruhe cordoned off an area in the central part of the city and urged residents to avoid the area.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TILMAN BLASSHOFER)

German police said officers were at the scene of a hostage situation in the western German city of Karlsruhe on Friday but that there was no danger to the broader public.

The incident follows Thursday's deadly rampage at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg, putting the country on edge. Gun violence is rare in Germany.

Police in Karlsruhe cordoned off an area in the central part of the city and urged residents to avoid the area.

A large number of officers had been deployed to the site at around 4:30 pm local time, a police spokesperson said but declined to disclose for tactical reasons how many hostages were taken or how many police were on the ground.

The Stuttgarter Zeitung reported that two people had been taken hostage and that there was a demand for a ransom of a single-digit million euro sum.

German police secures the area at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023. Police in Karlsruhe cordoned off an area in the central part of the city and urged residents to avoid the area. (credit: REUTERS/TILMAN BLASSHOFER)German police secures the area at the scene of a hostage situation at a pharmacy in the western German city of Karlsruhe, Germany, March 10, 2023. Police in Karlsruhe cordoned off an area in the central part of the city and urged residents to avoid the area. (credit: REUTERS/TILMAN BLASSHOFER)

The police spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Police in contact with hostage-taker

Earlier Germany's Bild newspaper had reported that the police were in contact with the alleged hostage-taker.

Karlsruhe, not far from the French border, is a city of some 300,000 people and home to the Federal Court of Justice, Germany's highest court.



