Moldovan Republic accuses Ukraine of attempted assassination of PM - report

Moldova does not acknowledge the attack claims as truthful and counters that it is Russia attempting to incite chaos.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 03:10

Updated: MARCH 11, 2023 03:14
Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint at the border with Moldova breakaway Transnistria region, near Odessa March 13, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin)
Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint at the border with Moldova breakaway Transnistria region, near Odessa March 13, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin)

The State Security Ministry of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic released a report claiming that the attempted assassination of President Vadim Krasnoselsky was carried out by the command of Ukraine’s Security Service.

On 6th March, Krasnoselsky was travelling through the area by car when a vehicle began to follow. The vehicle was later found to be filled with RDX explosives, Russian media sources claimed. 

The same report claims that those involved have been arrested and have issued confessions. They are now being charged with ‘Preparation of a terrorist act’ and ‘Preparation for the murder of two or more persons, a person in connection with the performance of  this person’s official activities, committed by a group of persons in a generally dangerous way.’

Republic of Moldova and Russia

Transnistria was a part of Ukraine until 1940, when the Soviet Union combined it with Bessarabia to form the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic. The area claimed its independence from Moldova in 1991.

The Republic has an estimated population of 2.6 million people, according to ReliefWeb.

Ukrainian fleeing war zones in Ukraine are seen at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Palanca Moldova, on March 3, 2022. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) Ukrainian fleeing war zones in Ukraine are seen at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Palanca Moldova, on March 3, 2022. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

In February, Russia revoked an agreement which recognized Moldovan sovereignty, according to the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC.) 

Russia has attempted to heavily influence Moldovan politics and inspire a coup against the current pro-West President Maia Sandu, which has done little to reduce the fractured nations, according to ALEC. 

Moldova does not recognize the attack claims and has strongly suggested that the accusation is Russia attempting to incite chaos, according to ALEC. Russia has denied these counter-claims.

"As Moldova continues to integrate with Europe, we believe Russia is pursuing options to weaken the Moldovan government probably with the eventual goal of seeing a more Russian friendly administration in the capital," said the White House's national security spokesperson John Kirby.

"More specifically, Russian actors, some with current ties to Russian intelligence, are seeking to stage and use protests in Moldova as a basis to foment and manufacture insurrection against the Moldovan government," he added.

Reuters contributed to this report.



