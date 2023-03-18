The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

WHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research

The WHO and other scientists have also said they cannot rule out the possibility that the virus emerged from a high-security laboratory in Wuhan that studies dangerous pathogens.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 18, 2023 21:01
A man holds boxes from the first shipment of Pfizer's oral COVID medicine arrives at Teva's storage facility. (photo credit: TEVA-SLE)
A man holds boxes from the first shipment of Pfizer's oral COVID medicine arrives at Teva's storage facility.
(photo credit: TEVA-SLE)

Advisors to the World Health Organization on Saturday urged China to release all information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after new findings were briefly shared on an international database used to track pathogens.

New sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as additional genomic data based on samples taken from a live animal market in Wuhan, China in 2020 were briefly uploaded to the GISAID database by Chinese scientists earlier this year, allowing them to be viewed by researchers in other countries, according to the statement from the WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

New information

The sequences suggested that raccoon dogs were present in the market and may have also been infected by the coronavirus, providing a new clue in the chain of transmission that eventually reached humans.

Access to the information was subsequently restricted “apparently to allow further data updates” by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WHO officials discussed the matter with Chinese colleagues, who explained that the new data were intended to be used to update a preprint study from 2022. China's CDC plans to re-submit the paper to the scientific journal Nature for publication, according to the statement.

A Raccoon dog is pictured near a brown bear watching hide located in a core area of around 700 Estonian brown bears, near Alutaguse, north-eastern Estonia, September 15, 2014. Visitors can participate in watching tours and observe bears as well as other animals such as foxes and wild boars from the (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)A Raccoon dog is pictured near a brown bear watching hide located in a core area of around 700 Estonian brown bears, near Alutaguse, north-eastern Estonia, September 15, 2014. Visitors can participate in watching tours and observe bears as well as other animals such as foxes and wild boars from the (credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

WHO officials say such information, while not conclusive, represents a new lead into the investigation of COVID's origins and should have been shared immediately.

"These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important in moving us closer to that answer," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. "These data could have – and should have – been shared three years ago."

"We continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data, and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results," he said.

SAGO was tasked by the WHO to continue to investigate the origins of the pandemic that has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide.

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was shut down by Chinese authorities after the novel coronavirus emerged in the city in late 2019. The market has since been a focus of study of whether the virus had infected several other species before jumping to humans.

The WHO and other scientists have also said they cannot rule out the possibility that the virus emerged from a high-security laboratory in Wuhan that studies dangerous pathogens. China denies any such link.

The 2022 preprint paper said that a small portion of 923 samples collected from the stalls and sewage systems in and around the market tested positive for the virus; no virus was detected in 457 animal samples tested. The paper said initially that raccoon dogs were not among the animals tested.

The new analysis suggests "that raccoon dog and other animals may have been present before the market was cleaned as part of the public health intervention," the SAGO statement said.



Tags China animals world health organization Wuhan COVID-19 covid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by