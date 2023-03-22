The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Denver school shooting leaves two staffers wounded, suspect at large

The shooting occurred at East High School in the City Park neighborhood just before 10 a.m. local time.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 21:17
Police fence off the area outside Denver’s jail and courthouse in Colorado, US, September 26, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)
Police fence off the area outside Denver’s jail and courthouse in Colorado, US, September 26, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT)

Denver police on Wednesday were searching for a high school student who shot and wounded two faculty members who were checking the suspect for weapons as part of a safety protocol, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at East High School in the City Park neighborhood just before 10 a.m. local time.

Authorities know the suspect's identity and were looking for him, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said during a press conference. Police and school officials did not identify the suspect.

"This particular student had a safety plan that was in place where they were to be searched at the beginning of the school day every day," Thomas said

While the staffers, both of them male, were conducting that search, several shots were fired, the chief said. The handgun used in the shooting was not recovered at the school.

The victims were taken to a hospital where one was in critical condition and undergoing surgery, and the other was in serious but stable condition, Thomas said.

US school shootings in 2022

Dozens of shootings at US schools causing death or injuries occurred in 2022. One of the deadliest took place in May when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

Classes were canceled for the day for East High's 2,500 students and will not resume this week. When they do, two armed police officers will be posted at the school until the end of the school year, said Alex Marrero, the district's administrator.



Tags United States school violence shooting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by