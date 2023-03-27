The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine's Avdiivka becoming 'post-apocalyptic', city shuts down -official

The city's mobile reception will be turned off soon, "because there are informers of the Russian occupiers in the city," Barabash the city's military administration head Vitaliy Barabash said

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 02:41
Debris is seen after, according to the local governor, at least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling of a coking plant in the city of Avdiivka, Ukraine, in this handout image uploaded on May 3, 2022. (photo credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
Debris is seen after, according to the local governor, at least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling of a coking plant in the city of Avdiivka, Ukraine, in this handout image uploaded on May 3, 2022.
(photo credit: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia is turning Ukraine's Avdiivka into "a place from post-apocalyptic movies," intensifying shelling and forcing a nearly full shutdown of the frontline city, the top local official said on Sunday.

Some 2,000 civilians are left in Avdiivka, a Donetsk region city some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southwest of the besieged Bakhmut, according to officials. The city had a pre-war population of more than 30,000.

"I am sad to say this, but Avdiivka is becoming more and more like a place from post-apocalyptic movies," the city's military administration head Vitaliy Barabash said on the Telegram messaging app.

Avdiivka is being prepared for Russian forces

The evacuation of the utility workers that were still left in the city has begun and mobile reception will be turned off soon, "because there are informers of the Russian occupiers in the city," Barabash added.

With Russian forces making recent gradual gains on the flanks of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military warned last week that the city could become a "second Bakhmut" - where months-long fierce fighting has turned the town into rubble.

Andriy, 12, an only child from Avdiivka in Donetsk, depicted a tank driving through the city’s streets and aiming its cannon at the windows of an apartment building (credit: VIA THE MEDIA LINE) Andriy, 12, an only child from Avdiivka in Donetsk, depicted a tank driving through the city’s streets and aiming its cannon at the windows of an apartment building (credit: VIA THE MEDIA LINE)

On Sunday, Russian shelling targeted two high-rise buildings in Avdiivka, which is just 10 km from the northern outskirts of the city of Donetsk, which has been under Moscow's control since 2014.

One person was injured in numerous air strikes on Avdiivka on Saturday, according to Ukrainian military.

"You have to go, you have to pack your things, especially with your children," Barabash said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in the now 13-month war it has waged against its neighbor. The war, which has no end in sight, has seen thousands killed, millions displaced and tens of Ukrainian cities nearly or partially wiped out.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by