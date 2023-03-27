The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

At least 50 US gov't employees hit with spyware, prompting new rules

US President Joseph Biden will sign an executive order on Monday intended to curb the malicious use of digital spy tools around the globe, which target US personnel and civil society.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 19:07

Updated: MARCH 27, 2023 19:12
Cyberattack on a smartphone. Beware of downloading spyware (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Cyberattack on a smartphone. Beware of downloading spyware (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

At least 50 US government staffers stationed in 10 countries were targeted with commercial hacking tools, commonly known as spyware, according to a senior administration official, highlighting the growing threat caused by offensive cyber vendors and prompting the White House to introduce rules to hinder the spying.

US President Joseph Biden will sign an executive order on Monday intended to curb the malicious use of digital spy tools around the globe, which target US personnel and civil society.

While it has not been previously reported that so many US government staff were targeted in this way, in 2021 Reuters reported that Apple Inc AAPL.O iPhones of at least nine US State Department employees were targeted by an unknown assailant using sophisticated spyware developed by an Israeli company.

At the time, it represented the widest known hack of US officials through such tools.

The senior administration official cited Reuters’ prior reporting as a reason for the broader internal government review.

Cyberattack on a smartphone. Spyware apps can steal your banking and social media password info (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) Cyberattack on a smartphone. Spyware apps can steal your banking and social media password info (Illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

The executive order's restrictions

The new executive order is designed to apply pressure on the secretive industry by placing new restrictions on US government defense, law enforcement and intelligence agencies’ purchasing decisions, a senior administration official said.

By more heavily regulating which organizations can do business with the US government, the idea is that it will shift how the shadowy market operates and limit sales to certain actors, the official said.

“We have clearly identified the proliferation and misuse of spyware as a threat to national security,” the official said, based on an extensive US government review that began in 2021. “The threat of misuse around the world also implicates our core foreign policy interests.”



Tags United States technology Spy Spy Balloons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps after his speech as China's new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 25, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by