Spain to send six tanks to Ukraine after Easter

Spain will send six German-made 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after the April 9 Easter holiday to support Kyiv's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Robles said the country had just repaired the fighting vehicles that have not been used since the 1990s, and was testing their combat readiness before shipping them.

"By sending the Leopards, we will continue to help the Ukrainian people... to defend themselves against an absolutely unjust attack," she said, adding that Spain would now repair another four tanks which will be sent "in the near future."

Training for Ukrainian tank crews

The Spanish military has trained Ukrainian tank crews for several weeks in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

Earlier this week, 18 Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Germany and three pledged by Portugal arrived in Ukraine, which says the fighting vehicles are crucial to defeat the Russian invasion. Moscow calls the deliveries of Western weapons a dangerous provocation.

Members of the Spanish Armed Forces give training to Ukrainian military personnel in the operation and maintenance of Leopard battle tanks, at San Gregorio Training Center in Zaragoza, Spain, March 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA)

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers on March 13 wrapped up a four-week training in Spain on how to operate the Leopard 2A4 battle tank.

A total of 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanical specialists underwent training on their use at a military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, Spain's armed forces said in a statement.

Kyiv has secured from several of its Western allies pledges to send modern battlefield tanks to help fend off Russia's invasion as Moscow steps up its efforts to make advances in eastern Ukraine.

Other NATO countries, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have said they would deliver a total of 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.