The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

Gun injuries sending more Americans, especially kids, to emergency rooms -study

Researchers who study gun violence in American schools have long warned that the stresses and challenges of the pandemic are worsening the problem.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 20:12
People gather following a shooting at a high school, in St. Louis, United States, October 24, 2022. (photo credit: Holly Edgell/NPR Midwest Newsroom/ via REUTERS)
People gather following a shooting at a high school, in St. Louis, United States, October 24, 2022.
(photo credit: Holly Edgell/NPR Midwest Newsroom/ via REUTERS)

Emergency rooms in the US saw a significant rise in the number of patients with gun injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Thursday.

Of all age groups, those between 0–14 years experienced the largest increase in the proportion of gun injury emergency room visits, the study said. About 40 children and young adolescents with gun injuries visited US emergency rooms each week on average in 2022, up from 2019's weekly average of about 29.

Latest school shooting in the US

The study comes as the US reels from its latest deadly school shooting, in which the 28-year-old former student of a Christian grade school in Nashville opened fire on campus and killed three 9-year-olds and three adults on Monday.

Children run past an ambulance near the Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, US March 27, 2023 (credit: WKRN/NEWSNATION VIA REUTERS) Children run past an ambulance near the Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, US March 27, 2023 (credit: WKRN/NEWSNATION VIA REUTERS)

The CDC said the COVID-19 pandemic created challenges that might have influenced the risk for firearm injury among children and adolescents, such as social isolation, limited access to mental health services, heightened housing and financial insecurity, and more time spent at home, potentially increasing access to guns.

Researchers who study gun violence in American schools have long warned that the stresses and challenges of the pandemic are worsening the problem.

Monday's incident in Nashville marked the nation's 90th school shooting – defined as any incident in which a gun is discharged on school property – of 2023, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, a website founded by researcher David Riedman. There were 303 such incidents in 2022, the highest of any year in the database, which goes back to 1970.

Although the number of weekly average gun-injury visits to emergency rooms has declined slightly since 2020, there were still 1,170 such visits in 2022, nearly 200 more than the weekly average in 2019, according to the CDC study released Thursday.

The number of patients admitted for firearm injuries began rising in March 2020 and spiked two months later, even as the total number of emergency room visits plummeted, according to the data.

Previous studies have shown that US gun deaths surged during the pandemic, with African Americans at least four times more likely to be killed by a gun than the overall population, and 12 times more likely than a white person, according to CDC data.



Tags United States school shooting gun control
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by