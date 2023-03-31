The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post World News

US democracy a 'pretty facade,' Russia could destroy it - Putin ally

Russian official and Vladimir Putin ally Nikolai Patrushev said the US is the "self-appointed global dictator" and that Russia could destroy it if it needed to.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 10:33
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (L) looks at President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the BRICS countries' senior officials in charge of security matters at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2015. (photo credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (L) looks at President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the BRICS countries' senior officials in charge of security matters at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2015.
(photo credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)

The US is the "self-appointed global dictator" and its democracy is "nothing more than a petty facade," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said recently in an interview with Russian media outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

His words were in response to questions about the planned Summit for Democracy in the US.

The interviewer, who works for a Russian state-run media outlet, had said that the US thinks of itself as a "paragon of democracy for the entire human race" who won't want to hear criticism.

"Their democracy is nothing more than a pretty facade of a state structure designed to cover up how they ignore the rights of the common American."

Nikolai Patrushev

"Their democracy is nothing more than a pretty facade of a state structure designed to cover up how they ignore the rights of the common American," said Patrushev, who is a noted close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He further stated that the US speaks out against other countries for alleged corruption and authoritarianism while also being home to around one-fifth of the entire prison population in the world, and further criticized the treatment of former US president Donald Trump, who was banned from social media after the US Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Saturday. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS) FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Saturday. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

"How can there be freedom of opinion, if even the former president of the United States is prevented from speaking on social media or in the press about issues that interest the public, and while the media are propaganda outlets for major companies and elite groups?" Patrushev said.

In the same interview, Patrushev also said that Russia could destroy the US if it felt threatened.

"Russia is a patient country and does not intimidate anyone with its military advantage," he said "However, it has unique modern weapons that can destroy any enemy, including the United States, in case it is faced with an existential threat."

US-Russia tensions amid the war in Ukraine

Tensions between Russia and the US have worsened over the past year since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

One of the motivations for the invasion, labeled by Moscow as a "special military operation," was due to Kyiv's expressed desire to join NATO, the defense alliance led by the US, which Moscow sees as a threat to its security and has called an "anti-Russia alliance."

The US and other Western countries have also been vocal in criticizing Russia for numerous human rights violations even before the war began. However, this criticism has become even more vocal since the invasion.



Tags Russia ukraine democracy NATO Russia-US Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
5

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform: I will not lead Israel to civil war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by