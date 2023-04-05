The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Putin berates US and EU ambassadors at Kremlin ceremony

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 16:36
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 23, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told the new US and EU ambassadors in blunt language that their countries were responsible for a dramatic deterioration in relations since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine last year.

The ambassadors were among 17 who formally presented their diplomatic credentials to Putin at a televised ceremony in the Kremlin.

Putin told new US ambassador Lynne Tracy that US support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation where Russia and Ukraine were in conflict.

He said relations were in "a deep crisis" that was "based on fundamentally different approaches to the formation of the modern world order."

The alleged cause of conflict

"Dear Madam Ambassador, I know you may not agree, but I cannot but say that the United States' use ... of such tools as support for the so-called 'color revolutions', support in this regard for the coup in Kyiv in 2014, ultimately led to today's Ukrainian crisis," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023 (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023 (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russia responded to an uprising in Kyiv that drove out a pro-Russian president in 2014 by seizing the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and backing an armed separatist movement that took control of territory in eastern Ukraine.

Putin took a similar line with the new EU ambassador, Roland Galharague, who took up his position in September, telling him that "the European Union initiated a geopolitical confrontation with Russia."

Putin also urged Denmark to support Russia's proposal to establish an independent international commission to investigate the blasts that ruptured the Nord Stream undersea pipelines bringing gas from Russia to Germany last September

In his opening remarks, Putin said Russia was open to constructive partnership with every country and would not isolate itself, despite the complex situation in the world.

Relations between Russia and the West were already badly strained before it began what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, but have plunged even further since then.

Russia says it was forced to intervene in Ukraine to stem Western interference that was becoming a threat to its security.

The West and Kyiv dismissed this as a baseless pretext for a war of conquest, and the West imposed a barrage of economic sanctions and began supplying Ukraine with advanced weaponry and other resources to counter Russia's forces.



Tags European Union United States Russia Vladimir Putin Ukraine-Russia War
