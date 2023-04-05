The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Putin: reason to believe Western intelligence involved in Ukrainian 'terrorism'

"There is every reason to say that the resources of third countries, Western intelligence services, are engaged in the preparation of such sabotage and acts of terrorism," Putin said.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 18:06
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, April 5, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, April 5, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with officials on Wednesday that there was reason to believe Western intelligence agencies were involved in what he said were sabotage and terrorist acts carried out by Ukraine.

In a meeting of the Kremlin's Security Council with the heads of the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow said it had annexed last year, Putin accused Ukraine of committing crimes against Russian administrators, security personnel, journalists and teachers with the help of Western intelligence services.

Russia frequently accuses Ukraine of killing civilians with shelling in parts of Ukraine that Russia controls, and in Russian border regions close to Ukraine.

"There is every reason to say that the resources of third countries, Western intelligence services, are engaged in the preparation of such sabotage and acts of terrorism," Putin said.

Acts of 'terrorism' that Putin refers to

Putin was speaking three days after the Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, was killed in a bombing in St Petersburg, for which Russian officials have blamed Ukraine.



Tags United States Russia ukraine europe Vladimir Putin Ukraine-Russia War
