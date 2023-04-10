The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine's Zelensky denounces Russian strikes on Orthodox Palm Sunday

The majority of Ukraine's 41 million people are Orthodox Christians who celebrate Easter a week from now.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 01:38
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russian air strikes coinciding with the observance of Orthodox Palm Sunday, including an attack that killed a father and daughter at home in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine's military reported Russian attacks and shelling throughout the front, with the heaviest fighting still focused on two cities in eastern Donetsk region -- Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Russian forces have been besieging Bakhmut for months in the longest battle in more than a year of war.

Ukraine's State Emergencies Service said a 50-year-old man and his daughter, 11, were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, in the southeast.

A woman identified as the wife and mother of the victims was pulled from under the rubble.

"This is how the terrorist state marks Palm Sunday," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "This is how Russia places itself in even greater isolation from the world."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky awards an injured Ukrainian service member as he visits a hospital, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky awards an injured Ukrainian service member as he visits a hospital, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

The president praised several units defending positions in the east and said he hoped Palm Sunday next year "will take place with peace and freedom for all our people."

The majority of Ukraine's 41 million people are Orthodox Christians who celebrate Easter a week from now.

Pope Francis, who has been critical of Russia's war, prayed for peace during Easter events in the Vatican: "Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia."

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near Zaporizhzhia. It also said Russian forces had destroyed Ukrainian army warehouses storing missiles, ammunition and artillery in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Russian attacks repelled 

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said more than 40 enemy attacks had been repelled over the past 24 hours.

It said Russian forces had launched unsuccessful advances on areas west of Bakhmut, now largely destroyed but with a pre-war population of 70,000. At least 10 towns and villages had come under Russian shelling.

The report said Russian forces also made no headway in attacks on Avdiivka, a second focus of fighting in the east, and reported widespread Russian shelling in northern regions. Officials in the south said Russian aircraft had used guided bombs against towns in Kherson region.

The military has said Ukrainian forces will keep defending Bakhmut against repeated Russian attacks, though Zelensky last week acknowledged that if troops risked being encircled they could be pulled back.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command, said on national television: "The enemy is trying to take our city-fortress at any cost.

"Although it is extremely difficult, we are still in control of the situation. Our units are holding back the enemy and inflicting a maximum of damage."

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Russian forces controlled the center of Bakhmut, with much of their actions now focusing on the city's railway station.



